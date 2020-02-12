|
"I love you more than you'll ever know." - Grandma Willodean Reeser Silvers, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 9, 2020. Born July 13, 1926 and raised in Crossville, TN she led an active life playing and coaching basketball and working on her family's farm. During WWII Willodean worked in Oak Ridge, TN where she unknowingly helped assemble the atomic bomb that ended the war. After the war, she and her beloved husband Fred moved to Akron, OH where she worked at Pflueger's and then at Akron Public Schools (Goodyear Middle School) & St. Vincent/St. Mary as a secretary. Willodean and her husband, Fred were long-time members of New Horizons Christian Church, formerly Meade Ave. Christian Church. After retirement she could often be found outside tending to her garden and planting flowers. Willodean was preceded in death by parents, Ridley and Bernice Reeser; husband of over 50 years, Fred Silvers; and sister, Juanita Amonett. She is survived by daughter, Lisa (Glenn) Warner of Tallmadge; granddaughters, Jenna Warner of Akron and Brandy (Jon) Franks of Stow; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Anelise, Reese, Ridley of Stow; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16 from 4-6 p.m. at New Horizons Christian Church, 290 Darrow Rd., Akron 44305. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Horizons Christian Church in Willodean's name. The family would like to thank the staff of Mulberry Gardens in Munroe Falls for providing Willodean such great care and love for the past 7 1/2 years. Willodean's favorite thing was to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved "more than you'll ever know."
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020