Wilma A. Best
Wilma A. Best, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born in Akron, she was a resident of Barberton for over 50 years. Wilma was a graduate of Kenmore High School and retired from Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living after 27 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Park UMC of Kenmore.
Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rachel Smith; her son, Thomas Best; daughter-in-law, Pamela Best; along with three brothers and three sisters; Wilma is survived by her sons, William (Cheryl) Best, James Best, Robert (Linda) Best and John Best; daughter, Regina (Nathan) Bassnett; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Following Wilma's wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to Park UMC for the Zimbabwe African Clinic that she has contributed to for several years, 2308 24th St., Akron, Ohio 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019