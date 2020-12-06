1/1
Wilma Apack CSJ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
9/22/1934 - 11/29/2020 Sr. Wilma Apack (Sr. Ann Joseph), 86, died on Nov. 29, 2020 at Regina Health Center. Beloved daughter of the late Sylvia Ann (Gundock) and Joseph David Apack, and Sister to the Congregation of St. Joseph with whom she lived and worked for 67 years. Sr. Wilma joyfully served the Cleveland Diocese in a variety of educational and pastoral ministries at several schools and parishes in Lorain and Cleveland. Immediate services and burial will be private, followed by a Memorial Mass at a later date when it is safe for friends to gather. Memories may be shared online at mcgorray-hanna.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved