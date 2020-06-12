Wilma Cooper, 89, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away at Jackson Ridge Rehabilitation and Care on June 9, 2020. She was born in Chloe, West Virginia, July 5, 1930 to the late Leslie and Susie Watkins and was one of 16 children gracing the Watkins family. Preceding Wilma in death was her husband, James Cooper; son, Jimmie Cooper; eleven brothers; and four sisters. Wilma touched the lives of those who survive: daughters, Linda Miller (Ronald), Susie Anderson (Ronald); sons, Carl Cooper (Stephanie), David Cooper (Andelyn); grandchildren, Dawn Miller (Danyelle), Patrick Miller (Rebecca), Jessica Cooper, Joshua Cooper (Lauren), Nathaniel Anderson, Travis Cooper (Katie), Chelesa Cooper (Gary), and Andrew Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Serenity, Austin, Emma, Alexander (Jamie), Alexis (David), Grayson, Stephen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a special bond and unconditional love for each member of her family. Every one of them held their own very special place in her heart. She traveled the world throughout her 89 years, loved country music, and was a member of Cottage Grove Evangelical Church. She enjoyed working with the Salvation Army, motivated by God's love to help those in need, unconditionally. She was a member of the Red Hat Hartville Chapter. Family and friends are invited for visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, where the service for Wilma will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., Pastor Bill White will officiate. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. In expressing your sympathies, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22314. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com. Please be mindful in remembering the practice of social distancing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.