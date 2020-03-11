|
Wilma G. Lindsey age 83, of Caldwell, Ohio formerly of Akron, Ohio passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at the Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. She was born September 27, 1936 in West Virginia a daughter of the late Arley and Jeanette Henthorn. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George D. Lindsey, who passed April 24, 2012; one son, Darryl Lindsey and one brother, Chester Henthorn. Those left to cherish her memory, are five sons: George Lindsey of Akron, Greg Lindsey of Caldwell, Roger Lindsey of Mogadore, Ohio, Steve Lindsey of Hartville, Ohio, and Dwayne Lindsey of Akron; several grandchildren; siblings: Charlie Henthorn of Florida, Diane Allen of Kent, Ohio, and Arley Henthorn Jr. of Randolph, Ohio. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends. Cremation will be observed, with no additional Funeral Services held at this time. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Wilma by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneral Home.net
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020