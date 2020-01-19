|
) Wilma Jean Hagerman Sandy, age 88, of Akron passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on April 17, 1931, the daughter of Walter B. and Norma Pfeifer Rockhold. Wilma was preceded in death by her first love, Lloyd P. Hagerman; her parents, two brothers, Henry and Kenny Rockhold, and sister Wanda Kimes. Wilma is survived by her son, Mike (Elizabeth) Hagerman, daughter Jackie (Milton) Uselton; grandchildren, Crystal (Ron) Maze, Emmitt Uselton; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Janet (Don) Shields, Paulita (Bob) Shields, Dale (Shirley) Rockhold and Keith (Karen) Rockhold; and sister-in-law, Nancy Rockhold. Visitation will take place at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., and again from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20th. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Andrew Wenger and Kris Hawk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wilma's name to Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave., Akron, OH 44312. To leave a message for the family, please visit www. NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020