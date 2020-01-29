Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Wilma Jean Robinson Obituary
STOW -- Wilma Jean Robinson, 81, died January 27, 2020. Born in Calvin, WV, she was a resident of Stow for 43 years. Wilma had been employed with Revco in the Billing department and worked as a secretary for most of her life. She was a member of the Ellet Community Church of God. Wilma enjoyed reading books, listening to music and going out dancing. She also enjoyed going out with her widowers group. Wilma had a great passion for taking care and looking after all her grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, J. R. Robinson and brother, Ronnie White, she is survived by her daughters, Debbie Demshar, Patty (Leonard) Smosny; grandchildren, John Mason, Amanda Demshar, Melissa (Jason) Stewart, Jennifer Davis, Allen Davis, Heather Simboli and Mathew Smosny; eight great grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, June Hutchinson, Rosalie Mahon, Linda Tuckwiller; brothers, Donald, David and John White; and friend, Don Sartin. Pastor Jim Case will conduct service 12 p.m. Friday at Redmon Funeral Home. Friends may call 10 a.m.to service time Friday. Burial Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. hould friends desire, memorials may be made to The , www.arthritis.org/donate. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
