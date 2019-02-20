Wilma L. Dangelo (Pratt)



Wilma L. Dangelo, age 84, of Canal Fulton, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at Chapel Hill Community. She was born on July 22, 1934 in Long Bottom, Ohio to the late William and Daisy (Birch) Pratt.



She was a life resident of the area, a 1952 Graduate of Clinton School. She was married to Albert Dangelo in 1957 and they enjoyed 60 years together. She worked at PPG until 1969 and then became the best full-time Mom and home-maker.



She was a member of Legacy Christian Church, an amazing baker, and just had a deep compassion for so many people. Wilma was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Al, her brothers, William, Duard, Lawrence Ray; sisters, Thelma, Audrey, and Genny. She is survived by her sons, Ray and Al (Chris) Dangelo; grandchildren, Maria, Alena, Laura and Elisa; and then numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.



Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at RiverTree Jackson, 7373 Portage St. NW, Massillon, Ohio, with Eugene Lingenhoel officiating. Final resting place Clinton Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday, Feb 21, 4 to 7 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 East Cherry St. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton and Friday one hour prior to service at the church. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com



Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019