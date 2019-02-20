Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
RiverTree Jackson
7373 Portage St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
RiverTree Jackson
7373 Portage St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
Wilma L. Dangelo


Wilma L. Dangelo Obituary
Wilma L. Dangelo (Pratt)

Wilma L. Dangelo, age 84, of Canal Fulton, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at Chapel Hill Community. She was born on July 22, 1934 in Long Bottom, Ohio to the late William and Daisy (Birch) Pratt.

She was a life resident of the area, a 1952 Graduate of Clinton School. She was married to Albert Dangelo in 1957 and they enjoyed 60 years together. She worked at PPG until 1969 and then became the best full-time Mom and home-maker.

She was a member of Legacy Christian Church, an amazing baker, and just had a deep compassion for so many people. Wilma was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Al, her brothers, William, Duard, Lawrence Ray; sisters, Thelma, Audrey, and Genny. She is survived by her sons, Ray and Al (Chris) Dangelo; grandchildren, Maria, Alena, Laura and Elisa; and then numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at RiverTree Jackson, 7373 Portage St. NW, Massillon, Ohio, with Eugene Lingenhoel officiating. Final resting place Clinton Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday, Feb 21, 4 to 7 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 East Cherry St. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton and Friday one hour prior to service at the church. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
