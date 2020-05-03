Wilma L. Watson, 86, of Akron, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born in Barbour, West Virginia on June 27, 1933 to the late Ralph and Lillie Coontz. Wilma loved to be outdoors, watching the birds, tending her flower beds, and raising her chickens. She also enjoyed tag sales. Wilma's family was her heart and soul. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents; Wilma was preceded in death by her brother, Harzel Coontz; and great-grandson, Glenn Lane III. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Roger Watson; children, Theresa (Johnny) Alestock, Terry (Donna) Watson, Carolyn Watson (Lenny), and Dennis Watson; sister, Ona Scarberry; many grandchildren, including Tessa, Adam, Robert, Christie, Jennifer, Michael, Tiffany, Justin, Charity, and Christian; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-granddaughter, Amoura; many other relatives and friends. Due to current gathering restrictions, services for Wilma will be private. She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Down Syndrome Association at www.ds21.org. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.