Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Wilma L. Wimer


1930 - 2019
Wilma L. Wimer Obituary
Wilma L. Wimer CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Wilma L. Wimer, 89, passed away September 10, 2019. Born in West Virginia, she was a resident of Hudson since 1977. Wilma had been a homemaker and attended Southeast Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of NAWCC and enjoyed word search puzzles, flea markets and going to garage sales. Preceded in death by husband, Oley Wimer, six brothers and sisters, she is survived by son, David (Connie) Wimer; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Vespoint and Donna (Dale) Kincaid; grandchildren, Samantha, Justin, Brandon and Tylor. Pastor Steve Salyers will conduct service Saturday, 11 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial, Markillie Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
