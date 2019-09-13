|
Wilma L. Wimer CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Wilma L. Wimer, 89, passed away September 10, 2019. Born in West Virginia, she was a resident of Hudson since 1977. Wilma had been a homemaker and attended Southeast Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of NAWCC and enjoyed word search puzzles, flea markets and going to garage sales. Preceded in death by husband, Oley Wimer, six brothers and sisters, she is survived by son, David (Connie) Wimer; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Vespoint and Donna (Dale) Kincaid; grandchildren, Samantha, Justin, Brandon and Tylor. Pastor Steve Salyers will conduct service Saturday, 11 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial, Markillie Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019