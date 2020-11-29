1/1
Wilma Lee Sturm
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Wilma Lee Sturm (Harris), 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 25, 2020. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wilma was born September 4, 1929 in Belington, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Sturm, brothers, Harry Harris and Stuart Harris, and sister Nina Lee Jones. Wilma is survived by her children, Linda (George) Gaugler, Karen (Robert) Ingersoll, Janet (Rick) Grissom, Robert (Pam) Sturm Jr., David (Traci) Sturm; sisters, Alta May Robinson and Laura (Dan) Tennant; sister-in-law, Sue (Kenneth) Curtis and brother-in-law Joe Sturm. Wilma is also survived by 14 grandchildren Amy and Rebecca Gaugler, Ann (Brad) Thomas, Jim Ingersoll (Megan), Rick (Teresa) Grisson, Jay (Amy) Grisson and Russ Grisson, Julie (Andy) Harrison, Steve (Katreena) Sturm, Heather (Steve) Egert, Michelle (Chris) Vassallo, Kayla, Zach and Shane Sturm, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Wilma was a member of the (ABT) Connect Church for 50 years. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Akron-Canton Food bank.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved