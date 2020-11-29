TOGETHER AGAIN Wilma Lee Sturm (Harris), 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 25, 2020. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wilma was born September 4, 1929 in Belington, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Sturm, brothers, Harry Harris and Stuart Harris, and sister Nina Lee Jones. Wilma is survived by her children, Linda (George) Gaugler, Karen (Robert) Ingersoll, Janet (Rick) Grissom, Robert (Pam) Sturm Jr., David (Traci) Sturm; sisters, Alta May Robinson and Laura (Dan) Tennant; sister-in-law, Sue (Kenneth) Curtis and brother-in-law Joe Sturm. Wilma is also survived by 14 grandchildren Amy and Rebecca Gaugler, Ann (Brad) Thomas, Jim Ingersoll (Megan), Rick (Teresa) Grisson, Jay (Amy) Grisson and Russ Grisson, Julie (Andy) Harrison, Steve (Katreena) Sturm, Heather (Steve) Egert, Michelle (Chris) Vassallo, Kayla, Zach and Shane Sturm, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Wilma was a member of the (ABT) Connect Church for 50 years. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Akron-Canton Food bank.