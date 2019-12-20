|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Wilma Brewbaker, 91, passed away December 17, 2019. She was born April 4, 1928 in Lewisburg, West Virginia to the late William and Mary Simmons. Wilma retired from the Green Schools as the cafeteria manager. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, George, Sr.; brothers, William, Ernest, Forrest, Jess and David Simmons; and sisters, Wanda Delapa and Mary Taylor. She is survived by her sons, George (Loretta), Ronald (Carole Jean) and Paul Brewbaker; daughters, Georgia (Samuel) Moses and Karen (Robert) Kerr; grandchildren, Stacie Jovanovic, Kelli Fisher, Roy Brewbaker, Jessica Jones, Justin Brewbaker, Tom Rathbun, Jeremy Rathbun and Steve Moses; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Cora (Dean) Frederick; as well as many other loving family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Green Village for the love and care they gave to mom. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Dave Cross officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wilma's name to Greensburg Church of God, 4691 Massillon Rd., N. Canton, Ohio 44720. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019