Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Brewbaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma M. Brewbaker


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma M. Brewbaker Obituary
) TOGETHER AGAIN Wilma Brewbaker, 91, passed away December 17, 2019. She was born April 4, 1928 in Lewisburg, West Virginia to the late William and Mary Simmons. Wilma retired from the Green Schools as the cafeteria manager. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, George, Sr.; brothers, William, Ernest, Forrest, Jess and David Simmons; and sisters, Wanda Delapa and Mary Taylor. She is survived by her sons, George (Loretta), Ronald (Carole Jean) and Paul Brewbaker; daughters, Georgia (Samuel) Moses and Karen (Robert) Kerr; grandchildren, Stacie Jovanovic, Kelli Fisher, Roy Brewbaker, Jessica Jones, Justin Brewbaker, Tom Rathbun, Jeremy Rathbun and Steve Moses; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Cora (Dean) Frederick; as well as many other loving family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Green Village for the love and care they gave to mom. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Dave Cross officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wilma's name to Greensburg Church of God, 4691 Massillon Rd., N. Canton, Ohio 44720. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -