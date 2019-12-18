|
) March 28, 1925 - December 16, 2019 Wilma Woods, "Madeline" went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 16, 2019 at the YOUNG age of 94. She was preceded in death by her soul mate, James W Woods. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Woods, Karen Lockhart, Danny Woods and Linda Parrott, all of Ohio; son-in-law, Wayne Parrott of Tennessee; her grandchildren, Felicia Orem, Corina Lockhart, Melvin (Jessica) Parrott and Jason Parrott; and her great-grandchildren, Colton Orem, Gavin and Carter Lockhart, and Madeline Parrott. Please join us as we celebrate the wonderful life of our Momma and Mammy at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:30 p.m., where Rev. Ernie Kemppel will celebrate Madeline's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019