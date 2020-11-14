) Wilma P. Keaton, "Pat", age 74, of Akron, Ohio, died on November 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 25, 1946 in Akron, the daughter of the late Gilbert "Red" Higgins and Genevieve (nee McClaskey) Wagner. Pat was a housekeeper for Edwin Shaw Hospital for 28 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and was a very good cook. Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Alvin Keaton, whom she married on July 1, 1977; her three children, Timothy James Keaton, Michael Allen Gerhart and Steven William Keaton; her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Tom Higgins; sister-in-law, Elden Lanik; her special friend, Mary Gatskie; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Pat's life. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
. For those of you attending, we ask that YOU ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK.