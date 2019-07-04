Wilma R. Collins-Edwards



Wilma R. Collins-Edwards, 91, of Tallmadge, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on July 13, 1927 to the late Graves and Sarah Smith. She was a longtime member of TOPS and KOPS. Wilma was a former member of Goodyear United Methodist Church. She retired as a cook for Westminister Day Care. Wilma loved spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joys were the laughter of her grandchildren and relaxing at the ocean surrounded by her loving family.



Wilma was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Collins Sr.; second husband, Charles Edwards; son, Michael Collins; sisters, Anna Belle Winter and Patty Criss; son-in-law, Bill Ray; and daughter-in-law, Amy Collins.



She is survived by her children, Judy Ray, Jack Collins Jr., Bob (Darlene) Collins, Ruth Slusser, Jane Perlik, Rodger (Renee) Collins, and Matt Collins; brother, James (Joyce) Smith; grandchildren, Jack, Lisa, Rick, Rob, Michelle, Michael, Kimberly, J.D., Joshua, Sarah, Tiffany, Rochelle, Elizabeth, Blake, Adam, and Derek; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 noon with visitation for one hour prior, Pastor Sam Martin officiating. Interment at East Akron Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, in memory of our beloved Amy, memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc., 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333. ([email protected]).



To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 4, 2019