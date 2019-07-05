|
|
Wilma R. Collins-Edwards
Wilma R. Collins-Edwards, 91, of Tallmadge, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 noon with visitation for one hour prior, Pastor Sam Martin officiating. Interment at East Akron Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 5, 2019