Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Wilma R. Collins-Edwards


1927 - 2019
Wilma R. Collins-Edwards Obituary
Wilma R. Collins-Edwards

Wilma R. Collins-Edwards, 91, of Tallmadge, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 noon with visitation for one hour prior, Pastor Sam Martin officiating. Interment at East Akron Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of our beloved Amy, memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc., 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333 ([email protected]).

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 5, 2019
