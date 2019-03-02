Wilma S. Buckland



Wilma S. Buckland, 94, of Akron and Tallmadge, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was born in Covington, Va. on January 27, 1925 to Emma and Jacob Rayhill Stone.



Wilma enjoyed teaching Sunday School, planting flowers, and canning green beans. She had a gift for hospitality and was a wonderful cook. Hosting holiday family meals was one of her favorite things to do. During the war years, Wilma worked as a Rosie the Riveter at Goodyear, while still lovingly caring for her home and family. She served as past Secretary of the Women's Auxiliary at Haven of Rest for many years and attended Akron Free Will Baptist Church. She was a godly wife and mother and loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She also loved sharing her faith with many neighbors and friends.



Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings (she was the 12th of 13 children). She is survived by daughter, Cindy (Steve) Cisney; son, Mike Buckland; sister, Dorothy Kinsey; granddaughter, Carrie (Scott) Meikle; grandson, David (Ashley) Buckland; great-granddaughters, Lydia, Abigail, Rachel, Ava, and Amelia; and her grandpuppy, Sam.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Continuing Health Care in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio for all their love and compassionate care.



If desired, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Haven of Rest or Akron Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11 to 12 followed by a 12 noon funeral service with Pastor Steve Cisney and Pastor Ron Bauman officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.