) Wilma S. White, 86, of Akron, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born in Burton, WV on November 22, 1933 to parents, Clark and Nell Robinson. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth White. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Greg White; sister, Rose Mary Cummins; nieces and nephews, Terri Reuting, Tyler Cummins, Troy Cummins, Jerry Cummins Jr., and Jill Cummins. Wilma was very talented at drawing, crocheting, an excellent cook, gardening, but most of all she loved her two boys, they were her whole world. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Cremation was entrusted at Newcomer Funeral Home.