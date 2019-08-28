|
Wilma Williams Wadsworth -- Wilma Williams, 82, of Wadsworth, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1937 in Tazewell, TN to the late Delone Brantley and Beulah Powell Brantley. Wilma was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Williams; daughter, Vicki Williams; granddaughter, Nicole Lyons; and her sisters, Eula Gray Fields and Pauline Hensley. Wilma is survived by husband, Jack Williams; grandchildren, Crystal Brede, Jesse Lyons, Aubrey Lyons, Jared Williams (Karissa), Hillary Williams; daughter-in-law, Marla Williams, and 14 great-grandchildren. Also, her brother, Danny Brantley and sisters, Joan Mattord and Judy Niblett. Wilma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her husband and children unconditionally and doted on her grandchildren. She had a sweet and gentle spirit that impacted everyone she was around. Her goal in life was to serve others. Wilma loved the Lord with all of her heart and the life she lived honored Him. Wilma worked as an accountant for more than 40 years and she served in the church as a Sunday school teacher for many years. The job she loved the most was teaching young children about how much Jesus loved them. She enjoyed the beauty of nature, especially flowers and she spent many hours nurturing her flower garden. Words cannot express how much she was loved by her family, especially Jack, her husband of 64 years. Theirs was a marriage that was made in heaven. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, from 11 to 1 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Newton officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019