Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilogene Swinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilogene Swinehart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilogene Swinehart Obituary
) Wilogene Swinehart, 91, passed away November 22, 2019. Born in Gilmer County, West Virginia, Wilogene had lived in Akron since 1960. She was active at the Akron Freewill Baptist Church and she sang in a traveling Gospel Quartet. She was a wonderful caretaker for many years for her husbands in their time of need. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard Shamblin and Jack Swinehart. Wilogene is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Clegg of Stow; son, Stephen (Melissa) Shamblin of Atwater; grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, Katie, Trevor, Jacob, McClaren and Allie; great grandchildren, Chancelor, Blaine, Connor, Benjamin, Maverick, William, Harklyn. She will be missed by many family members and friends. Visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Services to follow visitation at 1:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Bauman officiating. Interment will take place at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -