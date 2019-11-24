|
|
) Wilogene Swinehart, 91, passed away November 22, 2019. Born in Gilmer County, West Virginia, Wilogene had lived in Akron since 1960. She was active at the Akron Freewill Baptist Church and she sang in a traveling Gospel Quartet. She was a wonderful caretaker for many years for her husbands in their time of need. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard Shamblin and Jack Swinehart. Wilogene is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Clegg of Stow; son, Stephen (Melissa) Shamblin of Atwater; grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, Katie, Trevor, Jacob, McClaren and Allie; great grandchildren, Chancelor, Blaine, Connor, Benjamin, Maverick, William, Harklyn. She will be missed by many family members and friends. Visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Services to follow visitation at 1:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Bauman officiating. Interment will take place at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019