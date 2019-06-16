|
|
Winifred Edith (Wileman) Knorst
Winifred Edith (Wileman) Knorst, 89, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on March 30, 2019, after emergency surgery.
She was a native of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; daughter of Edith (McFann) and Walter Wileman (deceased). She worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio, for 33 years as a secretary and enjoyed computer club while she lived in Florida. Winnie and her husband, Duane (deceased), lived many years in Watervliet, Michigan, before moving to Ocala. Winnie was a very kind and gentle person and will be greatly missed by cousins and friends, as well as by her devoted cat, Demi.
Arrangements are being made by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala. Burial will be with her husband in Michigan.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019