Foy Together Again WADSWORTH -- Winifrid Moss Foy, 91, went home to be with her Lord and her loving husband on June 28, 2020. "Winnie" was born April 26, 1929 in Wadsworth, Ohio, to George and Elma Dell Moss Pike. She graduated from Wadsworth High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, George Nolan Foy. Over the years she enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking and caring for her dogs and cats. How she loved to go to the Beach with her 5 grandchildren and treasured her 11 great grandchildren. Surviving are her sons, Mike (Sharon), Dave (Carol) and Dan; her grandchildren, Zac, Kristin, Erin, Shane and Kevin; her great grandchildren, Eli, Tybee, McCrae, Rowan, Eleanor, Coleman, Jake, Reese, Eden, Drew and Griffin. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister, Marjorie Magier. We would like to thank her First Christian Church family, caregiver Colletta Craddock and the many kind workers from Home Instead. In Winnie's memory please consider a contribution to your local animal shelter. Private services will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message to the family please visit Legacy.com
