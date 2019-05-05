Home

Winne J. Clifford

Winne J. Clifford Obituary
Winne J. Clifford (Elliott)

Winne J. Clifford, age 83, passed away April 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 5, 1936 in Silver Creek, N.Y., to the late William and Jane Winnie Elliott. Winne met her husband, Cal Clifford, on a blind date while they both were attending The Ohio State University. They moved to Wadsworth in 1960 to raise their family. Winne worked as a dental hygienist for 41 years at several practices in the area. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church where she sang in the choir and helped with the church's education program.

Winne was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Cal; sibling, John Elliott; sisters-in-law, Linda Elliott, Maxine Zivick and Cloris Pearson. Winne is survived by her daughter, Stacy Roberts (Bud); favorite child, Marty (Lisa); and son, Brad (Kelly); grandchildren, Kris Klaas (Steve), Scott Roberts (Heather), Abbey, Sean, Alaina, and Lily; siblings, Todd Elliott and Beth Elliott.

Per Winne's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private services for the family will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in her name to the First Christian Church, 116 E. Boyer Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
