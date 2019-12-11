|
) THEN AND NOW Louise Westfall went home to be with the Lord following a lengthy illness on December 7th, 2019 with her husband and daughters by her side. Louise was born November 23, 1933 in Woodbury, TN to the late Medford "Roy" and Luzetta (Bogle) Tate. Louise moved from Woodbury to the Akron area in 1942 where she met and married William (Bill) Westfall in 1953. She spent the rest of her life in Tallmadge, Ohio where they raised their daughters. She was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loved by all. She loved to cook, craft, and she and Bill enjoyed traveling across the country in their motor home, especially to visit family members. They spent winters in Sarasota, Florida so she could spend time in the sand and sun - her favorite place was Siesta Key. As a housewife, she was dedicated to her family and spent her life caring for and helping others. She will be dearly missed. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde Tate, Willie Tate, and sister, Patricia Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bill; daughters, Brenda (William) Flach, Gail Bohannon, Vickie (Pete) Webb and Rhonda (William) Glazier; sister, Joyce Leidel; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Thank you to Summa Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time with special appreciation to Jamie and Meghan. Family and friends may visit Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Friday December 13, 2019 from 2 PM until 4 PM followed by a 4 PM service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019