Winona Caroline Large


1948 - 2019
Winona Caroline Large Obituary
Winona Caroline Large

Winona Caroline Large, 71, of Uniontown, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born in Akron on April 12, 1948 to John Paul and Dorothy Mae Ricks. Winona retired from First Merit Bank after a 25 year career. She was a longtime member of Maranatha Bible Church. She had a very special relationship with her grandchildren and spent any free time she had with them. She was affectionately referred to as "Gee" by many. She was a truly special person with a generous and caring spirit. Her charismatic personality lit up the room as soon as she walked in. She will be truly missed by all and we look forward to the day we will be reunited in Heaven. Winona was preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Lockard (Caudill); mother, Dorothy Ricks; and brother, John Ricks Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, of 51 years, John Large; grandchildren, Natalie Lockard and Johnny Lockard; father, John (Marie) Ricks; sisters, Claudia (Fred) Adomat and Roxanne Ricks; niece and nephew, Taylor Coppenger and James Coppenger Jr. (Josselyn Frazier); sister-in-law, Barbara (Johnny) Bennett; nieces and nephew, Laura Bennett, Jennifer Bennett, Mark Bennett, and Michelle (Chaz) Chasteen. Family and friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 noon. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 27, 2019
