Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
Winona Caroline Large


1948 - 2019
Winona Caroline Large Obituary
Winona Caroline Large

Winona Caroline Large, 71, of Uniontown, passed away on July 24, 2019.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
