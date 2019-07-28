|
|
Winona Caroline Large
Winona Caroline Large, 71, of Uniontown, passed away on July 24, 2019.
Family and friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019