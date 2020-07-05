1/1
Woodrow M. Johnston
1937 - 2020
AKRON -- Woodrow M. Johnston, 83, passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born March 31, 1937 to the late Woodrow O. and Helen Johnston. Woody was born and raised in Boston Twp. and truly loved the valley. He was a life member of Operative Plasterers' & Cement Masons' Local 109. Even after retirement, people called on him for his quality craftsmanship. An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Woody made trips out west with friends to hunt pheasants and elk. He and Peg hiked and backpacked in so many states. They especially loved camping and fishing at Cape Hatteras. He taught his daughters at a young age to ride horses. Every Sunday he joined the extended family for dinner at his parent's home in Boston Twp. Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Booth, Woody is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peg" Johnston; his daughter, Autumn (Marcus Walker) Johnston, and only grandson, David W. Booth; sisters, Elaine Krusinski and Claire Rodhe; stepdaughters, Carolyn Mourton, Lauren Smith, Sherri (John) Iannacchione, Kathy (Jim) Bebbe, and Patty (Dave) Krusinski. Woody will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences and memories can be shared on Redmon Funeral Home's website, http://www.redmonfuneralhome.com. Per his wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
