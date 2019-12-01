|
Woodrow Wilson Blevins, "Woody", passed on Nov 26, 2019 at the age of 104 in Howey-in-the-Hills, FL. He was born on March 30, 1915 in WV and moved to Akron where he lived for almost 50 years. He worked at Goodrich Aerospace, designed and invented fuel cells and other materials, owned a restaurant, became a builder and founded Blevins Construction and built valued residences in the Akron area during the 1960s. He was a Gold Gloves boxer, guitarist that played in a jazz band, bodybuilder, golfer, chef and traveler. He moved to Miami in 1968 where he continued to build residences and became a building inspector for Dade County. He retired in the late 1970s in Howey where he and his wife Leah built their 'forever" home and developed Blevins Patriot Park which he donated to the town at the age of 102. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul; daughter, Darla Berry and her mother Betty; and best friend, Mark Kavali. He is survived by his wife, Leah, married in 1980; son in-law, David Berry; Grandson, Garin Berry (wife Melissa); and Great Grandsons, Brock (wife MacKenzie) and Jacob Berry. A Memorial Celebration will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1st at Blevins Patriot Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blevins Patriot Park, c/o Howey-in-the Hills Park & Rec, 101 N. Palm Ave., Howey-in-the-Hills, FL. Contact Garin Berry at [email protected] for more information.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019