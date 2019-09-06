|
|
Wyatt Christopher Speegle DOYLESTOWN -- Wyatt Christopher Speegle ,48, passed away September 3, 2019 and was surrounded by his family when his two year and eight month battle with pancreatic cancer ended. Wyatt was born in Barberton and graduated from Barberton High School class of 1989 and resided in Doylestown. Wyatt's purpose in life was to be the best father and husband he could be. He was smart, kind, strong, brave and humble but most importantly an amazing father, he is our hero. Wyatt was loved by many people, but none more than his family that are still here for him today. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 wonderful years of marriage, Sandra (Turner); his precious gifts, Ada (18), Nolan (14) and Toura (12); mother, Marlene Joyce Haag; brothers, Matthew and Eric; and nephews, Grant and Justin. He was preceded in death by his William Speegle Jr. In Wyatt's honor, please wear Browns and Indians attire to calling hours. We are forever thankful for our friends and family who have been by our side through his battle. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Wyatt's Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to help fund Pancreatic Cancer Research. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019