|
|
BARBERTON -- Wyatt Edward Patterson, 93, passed away February 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Wyatt was born in Bellaire, Ohio and was a Barberton resident all of his life. He retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co., Coventry Local School District as a Bus Driver, Fred Albrecht Grocery Warehouse and also the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home. He was a member of Community of Christ Church and the Barberton Kiwanis where he was the chairman of raising money to build the O.C. Barber Statue located at Lake Anna. Wyatt was also a proud Marine Corp Veteran having served during the Korean War. (Semper Fi) Preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth; parents, Cyril and Sarah; brother, Richard; and sister, Gloria. He is survived by his children: Wyatt E. II of Oakland, Calif., Rebecca M. Kail of Barberton, Patrick S. (Helena) of Cuyahoga Falls; son-in-law, Danny Kail; grandchildren: Khori (George), Jason (Heather), Shane (Desiree), Koryn (Josh) and Kaylyn (Dylan); great-grandchildren: Bradynne, Kaleb, Gavyn, Isaiah, Liam Wyatt; brothers: Lyle (Elouise), Keith and Dale (Kay); sister-in-law, Jackie (Richard) Szczesny; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the Staff at Pleasant View and all of Wyatt's aides for their care and compassion over the last few years. A special thanks to Serenity Hospice and their nurses and aides, especially Hannah. Revelation 21:1-4 He will wipe away every tear from their eyes Wyatt's Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Chaplain Cathy Lance officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Tuesday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice, 4491 Darrow Rd. Ste 1, Stow, OH 44224. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020