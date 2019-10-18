Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakemore United Methodist Chr
1536 Flickinger Rd
Akron, OH 44312
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lakemore United Methodist Church
1536 Flickinger Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakemore United Methodist Church
1536 Flickinger Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wynona Urbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wynona C. Urbach


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wynona C. Urbach Obituary
Wynona 'Winnie' Urbach passed away October 11, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Akron on August 18, 1928, Winnie spent a lifetime surrounded by family and wealth of friends in Springfield Township. Like her mother, Winnie was a student of human nature. She enjoyed genealogy, township history, and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Clella Casteel; brother, Richard Cherry; husband, Robert; granddaughter, Kim Sherrill; her son-in-law, William Sherrill; daughter-in-law, Kim; and brother-in-law, Ace Wilhelm. She is survived by daughter, Alice Sherrill; sons, Mark (Rose) Urbach and Tim (Rebecca) Urbach; grandchildren, Mike, Paula, Sandy, Devin; seven great-grandchildren; brother, John (Coleen) Casteel; sister, Patricia Wilhelm; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cherry. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 21st with visiting hours from 11:00 am. .to 1:00 p.m., and a memorial service at 1:00 at Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Rd., Akron, OH 44312, Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wynona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.