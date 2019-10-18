|
|
Wynona 'Winnie' Urbach passed away October 11, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Akron on August 18, 1928, Winnie spent a lifetime surrounded by family and wealth of friends in Springfield Township. Like her mother, Winnie was a student of human nature. She enjoyed genealogy, township history, and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Clella Casteel; brother, Richard Cherry; husband, Robert; granddaughter, Kim Sherrill; her son-in-law, William Sherrill; daughter-in-law, Kim; and brother-in-law, Ace Wilhelm. She is survived by daughter, Alice Sherrill; sons, Mark (Rose) Urbach and Tim (Rebecca) Urbach; grandchildren, Mike, Paula, Sandy, Devin; seven great-grandchildren; brother, John (Coleen) Casteel; sister, Patricia Wilhelm; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cherry. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 21st with visiting hours from 11:00 am. .to 1:00 p.m., and a memorial service at 1:00 at Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Rd., Akron, OH 44312, Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019