John William Zepka Jr. John William Zepka Jr., 76, passed away March 26, 2020. He was born in Prescott, Ark. to John and Ola Zepka. He married Kathleen Miller on Aug. 23, 1970, and raised their family in Lewisville, Texas. They had two children, Cyndie Zepka of Irving, Texas and John Zepka III of Hicko;ry Creek, Texas; three grandchildren; and sister, Candace Zepka (Robert) Holland. He graduated Akron East High School in 1961 and attended The University of Akron. He served in the Army Reserves and was employed by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Dunn & Bradstreet. Growing up he was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. in Akron.He was an Eagle Scout. Cremation has taken place. A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020