Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Zepka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Zepka Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Zepka Jr. Obituary
John William Zepka Jr. John William Zepka Jr., 76, passed away March 26, 2020. He was born in Prescott, Ark. to John and Ola Zepka. He married Kathleen Miller on Aug. 23, 1970, and raised their family in Lewisville, Texas. They had two children, Cyndie Zepka of Irving, Texas and John Zepka III of Hicko;ry Creek, Texas; three grandchildren; and sister, Candace Zepka (Robert) Holland. He graduated Akron East High School in 1961 and attended The University of Akron. He served in the Army Reserves and was employed by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Dunn & Bradstreet. Growing up he was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. in Akron.He was an Eagle Scout. Cremation has taken place. A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -