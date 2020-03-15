Home

POWERED BY

Y. Grace Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Y. Grace Porter Obituary
Y. Grace Porter, 99, passed peacefully on March 12, 2020. Born July 30, 1920, to Bessie (Soden) and Kent Norman (both deceased), she was preceded in death by brothers, Orville and Kent; her sisters, Margaret and Carla; son, David and daughter, Nancy. She is survived by sister, Donna; daughters, Sandy and Robin; sons, Jerry (Lena), Randy (Linda) and Roger (Becky), and a wealth of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Y.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -