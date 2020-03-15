|
|
Y. Grace Porter, 99, passed peacefully on March 12, 2020. Born July 30, 1920, to Bessie (Soden) and Kent Norman (both deceased), she was preceded in death by brothers, Orville and Kent; her sisters, Margaret and Carla; son, David and daughter, Nancy. She is survived by sister, Donna; daughters, Sandy and Robin; sons, Jerry (Lena), Randy (Linda) and Roger (Becky), and a wealth of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020