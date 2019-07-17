|
|
Yolanda Denise Bishop
Yolanda Denise Bishop, 56, passed away following a short illness on June 29 2019.
A Celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Roderick Pounds officiating, Melanie Scott, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 505 Parkdale Drive, Akron, OH 44307 and the procession will form at 21 Olive St., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019