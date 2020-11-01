) Yontami T. (Bell) Jones passed away on October 20, 2020. PRIVATE services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Burning Bush Church, 131 S. High St., Akron, OH 44308 Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307 on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 976 Russell Ave., Akron, OH 44307. For Live Streaming of the service go to: www.burningbushchurch.net
