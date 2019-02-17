Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Yvonne C. Newhouse

STOW -- Yvonne C. Newhouse, 95, died February 12, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime area resident and had retired from Prudential Insurance after 30 years of service.

Preceded in death by her husband, William and brother, Arthur Carmack, she is survived by her son, William (Jancie) Newhouse of Silver Lake; granddaughter, Emily (Douglas) Dillingham; great-granddaughter, Avery, and niece, Karen Stadler.

Private services were held at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial at Silver Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Acute Palliative Care Unit of Summa, Summa Foundation, 525 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
