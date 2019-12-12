|
Yvonne "Vonne" Cara Edmunds was born on February 25, 1961 in Cleveland, OH and was called home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019 in Akron, OH at the age of 58.
Yvonne accepted Christ early in life. She was a member of Church of God M.P.G.T. and an active participant of Pavilion of Praise. She was very active in humanitarian work within the community and also children's charitable foundations.
She graduated from Garfield High School in 1979, attended The Akron University and had a 20+ year career with Summit County Child Protective Services.
Yvonne was preceded in death by parents, Albert J "Bud" and Adeline Nobles (Pettway) and is survived by Victor Deangelo Parker Jr. (ex-husband) of Akron, OH); sons, Victor Deangelo Parker III of Perry, GA and Vinsonè Delano Parker of Akron, OH; grandson, Josiah Delano Parker of Akron; sisters, Mary (Leslie) Gibson of Ypsilanti, MI and Bernice Nobles of Springfield, IL; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Chapel, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until time of service, Elder Christ T. Moorer, Eulogist and Pastor Henry Brunson officiating. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family c/o the Rhoden Memorial Home. (Rhoden Memorial Home, 330-724-1201)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019