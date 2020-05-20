`Nesi' Yvonne Denise Fitch, formally of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020 at her residence in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was born on March 10, 1953 to Julia Hubbard in Akron, Ohio. Yvonne was a graduate of East High School and attended the University of Akron. Yvonne relocated to Houston, TX in December of 1980. She worked as a corporate Secretary for eight years.Yvonne retired from the corporate world in 1988 and started a career as a freelance watercolor Artist. She lived in Hawaii for two years and then relocated to the State of Oregon. Yvonne was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Hubbard; father, John Hubbard Sr.; brothers, Gregory V. Hubbard and John Hubbard Jr. She is survived by her son, Sean Forney; sisters, Angela Hubbard and Alisa Sanders of Akron, Ohio and a host of family and friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date.







