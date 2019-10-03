|
Yvonne E. Hume Yvonne Hume left this world on September 30, 2019, one day shy of her 78th birthday. She was a woman who knew her own mind, never gave up no matter how big the challenge, and made her own way in the world. She retired after a long career at Akron's Buchtel High School where she served in many capacities, including Athletic Director. As Buchtel's "head jock," she spent countless hours cheering on her Griffins to victory and loved running into her former student athletes who always greeted her with hugs and big smiles. Her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews always knew they could count on G-mom or Aunt Yvonne to be sitting in the stands at their games as well, watching every play and bursting with pride. Yvonne enjoyed new experiences and was always up for an adventure. She had a great sense of humor, and her laugh was one of those infectious belly laughs that brought you along for the ride. The most important thing to Yvonne was her family. They were her heart and soul. Whether it was a cookout with her kids or a dinner with her brothers and sisters, Yvonne was where she wanted to be when she was with family. Yvonne is preceded in death by her mother, Edee Abood; fathers, Joseph Pahl and Walter Abood; husband, Gary Hume; and daughter, Simone Hume. She is survived by her siblings, Butch Pahl (Francine Kasayka), Jolene Testa, Danny Abood, and Renaye Brauning; her children: Brett (Mary) Hume, Darin (Eileen) Hume, Valeri Hume (Bob Schneider), Gavin Hume, and Curt Hume; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and numerous close family friends, including: Ted Theodore, Lynn Gorman and Karen Hodge. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 - 1 at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, followed by a 1 p.m. celebration of Yvonne's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron-Canton Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019