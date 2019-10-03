Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Hume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne E. Hume


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne E. Hume Obituary
Yvonne E. Hume Yvonne Hume left this world on September 30, 2019, one day shy of her 78th birthday. She was a woman who knew her own mind, never gave up no matter how big the challenge, and made her own way in the world. She retired after a long career at Akron's Buchtel High School where she served in many capacities, including Athletic Director. As Buchtel's "head jock," she spent countless hours cheering on her Griffins to victory and loved running into her former student athletes who always greeted her with hugs and big smiles. Her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews always knew they could count on G-mom or Aunt Yvonne to be sitting in the stands at their games as well, watching every play and bursting with pride. Yvonne enjoyed new experiences and was always up for an adventure. She had a great sense of humor, and her laugh was one of those infectious belly laughs that brought you along for the ride. The most important thing to Yvonne was her family. They were her heart and soul. Whether it was a cookout with her kids or a dinner with her brothers and sisters, Yvonne was where she wanted to be when she was with family. Yvonne is preceded in death by her mother, Edee Abood; fathers, Joseph Pahl and Walter Abood; husband, Gary Hume; and daughter, Simone Hume. She is survived by her siblings, Butch Pahl (Francine Kasayka), Jolene Testa, Danny Abood, and Renaye Brauning; her children: Brett (Mary) Hume, Darin (Eileen) Hume, Valeri Hume (Bob Schneider), Gavin Hume, and Curt Hume; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and numerous close family friends, including: Ted Theodore, Lynn Gorman and Karen Hodge. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 - 1 at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, followed by a 1 p.m. celebration of Yvonne's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron-Canton Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now