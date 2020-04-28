|
Yvonne Marie Whipkey (nee: Davis), age 83, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born September 16, 1936 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Glenn and Esterlene Davis. Yvonne was the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that we could have asked for. She enjoyed going to stock car races at the Barberton Speedway and listening to country music. She was an avid Indians and Cavs fan and her favorite color was blue. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Whipkey Jr., to whom she was married to on February 13, 1953; also preceded in death by brothers, Ralph and Gene Davis. Survived by daughter, Darlene Swiatkowski (Michael Lobalzo); son, Rick (Sandy) Whipkey; grandchildren, Joseph (Nicolle) Swiatkowski, Michael (Melissa) Swiatkowski, Michelle (Andrew) Bass and Melinda Whipkey; great grandchildren, Allison, Olivia, Emily, Evelyn, Jonathan, Ryan, Anna, Phoebe and Hunter; and sister-in-law and best friend, Rita Cargo. To the Inn at Apple Ridge Assisted Living Residence, we can't say enough about the staff, facility and our experience with all of you. We will forever be grateful. Private services will take place for the family. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. Memorial donations may be made to the staff at the Inn at Apple Ridge, 3308 Brecksville Rd, Richfield, OH 44286. Their love, kindness and care went above and beyond during Yvonne's stay. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON 330-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020