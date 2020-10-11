) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Yvonne Lou Sebastian, 83 years of age, passed away on October 5, 2020. Yvonne was born on January 9, 1937 in Clay Center, NE to Herb and Laura Schlachter. She lived in Holdrege, NE for most of her life, graduating from Holdrege High School. She took her Medical Technology training at Lincoln General Hospital, in Lincoln, NE, and received her BA in Medical Technology from Hastings College, in Hastings, NE. Yvonne worked at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, NE and the University of Nebraska Student Health Center in Lincoln, NE. After moving to Akron, OH she worked as a Diabetes Educator for the American Diabetes Association
for 25 years and for Akron General Hospital Wellness Program for 15 years. Yvonne and Dick Sebastian met in college and were married for 58 years. Dick's position with Goodyear brought them to Akron, OH in 1964. Yvonne enjoyed many community activities - The Cuyahoga Falls Newcomers Club, Cuyahoga Falls Schools PTA, Instrumental Music Patrons (IMP), and served as president of Altar Guild for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron for several years. Dick and Yvonne taught Sunday School for thirty years at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Dick and Yvonne enjoyed a wonderful life together! In 2012 Yvonne and Dick were recognized as "Citizens of the Year" by the Cuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce. Yvonne is survived by her loving husband, Dick; children and grandchildren: daughter, Laurie Kreuser (David) of Pensacola, Fl, and their children, Thomas, Kelly (Steven) Bestgen, Matthew (Olivia), Peter, Andrew, James, and John; Daughter, Nancy Hall (Max) and their children, Hannah and Hudson of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; Son, Dr. Stephen (Nancy) Sebastian of Southern Pines, NC and their children, Wesley, Sarah Grace, and John; Two great-granddaughters, Cara and Karis Bestgen. Yvonne had one sibling, Stan (Claudia) Schlachter of California/Oregon who recently passed away 12 days ago prior to Yvonne. The family will be having a private service. Calling hours and luncheon will be planned for a later date post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial gifts be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 North Prospect Street, Akron, OH 44304 or the American Diabetes Association
