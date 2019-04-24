|
|
Zachary Hirt
Zack Hirt, age 43, passed away in Akron, Ohio on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Zack was born in Akron on July 16, 1975. He is survived by his parents, Rick and Sue; twin brother Erick; sister, Jennifer; wife, Lisa; as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Zack loved reading, photography, gardening, records and collectable figurines. He was an amazing and creative chef and was Executive Chef and co-owner of Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar in both Akron and Cleveland with Lisa.
There will be a viewing on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron, 3300 Morewood Road, Fairlawn, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019