|
|
Zachary Robert Linger On Saturday, Sept. 21 2019, Zachary Robert Linger passed away at the age of 29. Zack was born Sept 7, 1990 to Nelson and Patty Linger. He was a 2009 graduate of Barberton High School. He is survived by his parents, Nelson and Patty, his sister Ashley, brother-in-law, Andrew Edwards, his best buddy and nephew, Eli and niece, Elliana, grandparents, Robert and Pauline Linger, Uncle Art Gene Murray, Aunt Sharon and Uncle Gary Wolf, Aunt Kathy Gottwalt, Aunt Shirley and Ron Hackathorn, Uncle Ray Linger, Aunt Crystal Linger and many other caring cousins and friends. He will also be missed by the love of his life, Emily Fisher. He was preceded in death by Grandparents Robert and Christine Murray. Zack was best known for his sense of humor, his love and bond with his mother, his good looks and great personality. He played basketball for Barberton High, was the hardest worker on his crew at Lingers Lumberjacks, he loved the Buckeyes, the Browns and Cavs, watching a good movie or listening to a great song and eating a home cooked meal his mother would make. The family would like to send a special thanks to cousins Angie and Asa for making his 29th birthday so special he was so happy that day with his family and Emily. Also, all of the friends and counsellors who tried to help Zack over the years to beat his addiction. We also ask that you say a prayer for those who struggle with addiction and those who love them. If you are struggling with addiction, please seek help. Someone is missing you right now, someone loves you and wishes you are safe right now. Someone is praying for you right now. Call 800-662-HELP (4951) today. There is still hope, it's not too late for you. Zack, your relentless struggle is over. You are a wonderful, amazing son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend. You fought a hard battle, we know your life was not defined by a drug. We will always love and miss you! "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever." Zack's family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26th from 3 to 5 p.m. and also 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Church, Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton 44203 where his funeral service will be held Friday, September 27th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Gregory officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Restore Addiction Recovery, 750 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, Ohio 44256. 330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019