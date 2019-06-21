Zella Lois Damron



BARBERTON -- Zella Lois Damron, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on June 14, 1939 in Pikeville, KY to the late Adam and Maudie (Gillespie) Spears she was a resident of Barberton for the past 14 years, previously of Kenmore for 36 years. Lois retired from Akron Children's Medical Center after 30 years of service. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her son in-law, Roger Nester; two brothers; four sisters; granddaughter-in-law, she is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald; daughters, Jan Damron of Barberton, Donna Nester of Man, WV, Annette Damron of Barberton, Janey (Doug) Colbert of Akron; grandchildren, Matthew (Amy), Amy (Jason), Chad, Eric (Bridgette), and Kayla (Andrew); great grandchildren, Brady, Bella, Emma, Issaiah, Ellie, Colton, Alexa, Ronald and Bayleigh; sister, Patricia Grimmett of Man, WV; brothers, Jack Spears of Akron, Don (Ida) Spears of Amherst, OH; brother and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, many family and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Singh, Dr. Deo and the U.S. Renal Center of Barberton. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230, with Pastor Cecil Farmer officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron, OH. Calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations for the building fund may be made to the Liberty Free Will Baptist Church of Norton, Ohio. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019