Zella M. Meyers


1925 - 2019
Zella M. Meyers Obituary
Zella M. Meyers (Glass) Zella M. Meyers (nee Glass), 93, of Tallmadge, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born to parents, Wilfred and Florence Glass on September 19, 1925 in Nanty Glo, Pa. Zella was the light to so many, both personal and professional. She was loved and respected by all those who knew her; whether she was cheering on family at a baseball game, serving on one of the many boards (PSI, Akron Civic Guild, BF Goodrich Credit Union, National Toastmasters, etc.) or just loving those around her. Zella traveled the world extensively and her home was open to anyone in the world that needed a place to stay. Despite all her success she believed her greatest accomplishments to be her three children: Ronald Orndorf (Karen), Florence Bostick (Gary, Deceased) and Jeanne Betz Ripley (deceased) and her friendship with niece, Bonnie Tubo. She is survived by her children, Ronald and Florence, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J. Meyers; beloved daughter, Jeanne Betz Ripley; her siblings: Sis, Biddle, Doris, Mame, Bud and her parents. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. with a service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, OH 44305. Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
