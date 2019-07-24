|
|
Zelma Ruth McDevitt
TOGETHER AGAIN
Zelma Ruth McDevitt (nee Ozmun), age 88, of Northfield Center, Ohio, was reunited with her beloved husband, John C. McDevitt, on July 22, 2019. She was the loving mother of Becky L. (Walter, deceased) Senk, Bonnita M. (John) Marrs, Edward C. (Soupie Graham) McDevitt, John F. (Christine) McDevitt, Gregory A. (Cheryl) McDevitt, and Barbara J. (David) Tibbs; she was a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother; and the dear sister of Charles Ozmun, and the late William Ozmun, Barbara Bunch, and Rodney Ozmun.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komenneohio.org). Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Road (Rt. 82 1 mile west of Rt. 8) Northfield Center, Ohio 330-468-1443 where services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. Burial to follow at Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019