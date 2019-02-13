Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
Broadview Heights, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
Broadview Heights,, OH
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
2151 W. Wallings Road
Broadview Heights, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cemetary and Daca
Resources
More Obituaries for Zvonimir Kotorcevic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zvonimir Lazar Kotorcevic


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zvonimir Lazar Kotorcevic Obituary
V. Rev. Zvonimir Kotorcevic

V. Rev Protojerej Stavrofor Zvonimir Lazar Kotorcevic passed away on February 7th, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born on March 24th, 1939 in Urosevac, Kosovo, Srbija to the late Lazar and Jelica (Radivojevic) Kotorcevic. Fr. Zvonko was preceded in death by his parents, Lazar and Jelica; brother, Blagoje, and daughter, Jovanka. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Protinica Desa (Pavicic); loving children, Tatijana (Milan), Grigorije; his cherished granddaughters, Simonida and Sofija; brother, Aleksa of Belgrade, Srbija; sister-in-law, Velika of Krusevac, Srbija; many nephews, nieces, family, Kumovi, and friends.

The schedule of services for newly departed Very Reverend Protojerej Stavrofor Zvonimir Kotorcevic are as follows: Visitation will be on Friday, February 15th at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Broadview Heights, Ohio from 2 to 8 with The Rite of Funeral Service for a Newly Departed Priest beginning at 6 p.m. On Saturday, February 16th, Hierarchical Memorial Liturgy beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 2151 W. Wallings Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio. Pomen service with procession around the church, followed by burial at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cemetary and Daca immediately following in the church hall.

ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.