V. Rev. Zvonimir Kotorcevic



V. Rev Protojerej Stavrofor Zvonimir Lazar Kotorcevic passed away on February 7th, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born on March 24th, 1939 in Urosevac, Kosovo, Srbija to the late Lazar and Jelica (Radivojevic) Kotorcevic. Fr. Zvonko was preceded in death by his parents, Lazar and Jelica; brother, Blagoje, and daughter, Jovanka. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Protinica Desa (Pavicic); loving children, Tatijana (Milan), Grigorije; his cherished granddaughters, Simonida and Sofija; brother, Aleksa of Belgrade, Srbija; sister-in-law, Velika of Krusevac, Srbija; many nephews, nieces, family, Kumovi, and friends.



The schedule of services for newly departed Very Reverend Protojerej Stavrofor Zvonimir Kotorcevic are as follows: Visitation will be on Friday, February 15th at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Broadview Heights, Ohio from 2 to 8 with The Rite of Funeral Service for a Newly Departed Priest beginning at 6 p.m. On Saturday, February 16th, Hierarchical Memorial Liturgy beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 2151 W. Wallings Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio. Pomen service with procession around the church, followed by burial at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cemetary and Daca immediately following in the church hall.



ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019