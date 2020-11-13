1/
POMEROY — Alicia Alpha Butcher, age 31, of Pomeroy passed away at her residence on Oct. 28, 2020. She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, on May 7, 1989. She is survived by her three children, who made up the entirety of her world, Grace (age 17), Faith (age 13), and Allie (age 7). Alicia attended Meigs High School and went on to become a certified welder. She was an avid horse lover who enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially if it was with her kids.

Besides her children, Alicia is survived by her parents, Robert and Anita Butcher; her grandmother, Anna Cain; her sister, Anna (Derrick) Day; her nephews, Robert, Joseph, Michael and Mason; her nieces, Roseanna, Lilyanna, and Cheyanna; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother and grandfather, Alpha and Charles Butcher; her grandfather, John F. Aeiker; her uncles, Roger, Rex, and Brian; her aunt, Sandra; and several cousins.

Private Funeral services will be provided by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home for immediate family.

You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

