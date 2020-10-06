1/
Aliya Beth-Ann
Our beautiful Aliya Beth-Ann was born into the arms of angels on October 1st, 2020. The beloved daughter of Kara Welch & Tannar Diehl, baby sister to Adalynn Darst.

Aliya left this world too soon, but her dark hair and button nose will live in our memories forever. She will always be in the hearts of her Mommy, Daddy and Sissy, as well as her grandparents, Cody and Camie Rutter, Ben and Lori Crane, Josh and Serena Larsen and everyone who was blessed with meeting her.

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." — A.A. Milne



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
