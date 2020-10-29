1/1
Allen Halley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen Brent Halley, age 79, passed away on October 27 in Bucyrus, Ohio.

He was born to the late Homer and Ruth (Saunders) Halley May 8, 1941, in Crown City, Ohio. Brent was married 56 years to Carolyn (Sanders) Halley. He is preceded in death by his parents, and infant sister, Sandra Halley.

Brent is survived by his wife, Carolyn Halley; children, Melissa (Jason) Dykstra and Heath (Rose) Halley; grandchildren, Halley Dykstra, James Dykstra, Alyssa Plybon, Kylie Halley and Victoria Halley; brother, Kent (Christine) Halley; sisters, Idris Halley, Linda (Roger) Puckett, Karen Wills, Pam (Jim) Swain, and Vickie (Van) Wilford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Brent served in U.S. Army from 1959-1962. He trained as a tank mechanic and spent time in South Korea during his service. After the military, he worked as a mechanic for the Ohio Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1987. After retiring from the state, Brent turned his love for woodworking into his own business, crafting custom cabinetry and remodeling homes. Brent enjoyed working outdoors, spending time on the tractor, taking his grandchildren for ATV rides, hunting and target shooting.

Private burial services will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Mercerville, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved